“Doom Wads gameplay tips”: A Guide on How to Play Doom Wads

Doom is a classic first-person shooter game that has been around for decades. It has been a favorite for many gamers, and even though it has been over 25 years since its initial release, it still has a large following. One of the reasons for its continued popularity is its modding community, which has created many custom levels or “WADs” for the game. In this article, we will be discussing how to play Doom WADs.

What are WADs?

WAD stands for “Where’s All the Data?” It is a file format used by Doom and other games based on the same engine. WAD files contain all the data required for a custom level, including maps, textures, and sounds. These files can be created and edited using various tools, and once they are created, they can be played in Doom using a source port.

Source Ports

A source port is a modified version of the Doom engine that allows it to run on modern hardware and operating systems. There are many source ports available, but some of the most popular ones are:

GZDoom – This is a popular source port that allows for advanced graphical features and customization options. Zandronum – This source port is designed for online play and supports various game modes and mods. Chocolate Doom – This source port is designed to be a faithful reproduction of the original Doom engine and is ideal for those who want an authentic experience.

Installing a Source Port

To play Doom WADs, you will need to install a source port. Most source ports are available for free and can be downloaded from their respective websites. Once you have downloaded the source port, you will need to install it on your computer.

Playing a WAD

Once you have installed a source port, you can start playing Doom WADs. To play a WAD, you will need to do the following:

Locate the WAD file on your computer. Open the source port and select “load WAD” or a similar option. Navigate to the location where the WAD file is stored and select it. Once the WAD is loaded, you can start playing the custom level.

Creating a WAD

If you want to create your own Doom WAD, you will need to download a WAD editor. There are many WAD editors available, but some of the most popular ones are:

Doom Builder – This is a popular WAD editor that allows for easy level creation and customization. Slade – This is a versatile WAD editor that can be used to create and edit WAD files. WadAuthor – This is an older WAD editor that is still used by some modders.

Once you have downloaded a WAD editor, you can start creating your custom level. Most WAD editors have a user-friendly interface that allows you to create and edit maps, add textures and sounds, and customize other aspects of your WAD.

Doom WADs are a great way to add new content to the classic game. With the help of a source port and a WAD editor, you can create and play your custom levels. Whether you are a seasoned modder or a newcomer to the game, Doom WADs offer endless possibilities for fun and creativity.

