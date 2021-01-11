Dora Padilla Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dora Padilla, has died from COVID-19.

With sorrow I must share that my mother, Dora Padilla, has died from COVID-19. Blessedly, the end was peaceful. Allow me to share a story I wrote about her career as a school board member. When 2000 arrived, the @latimes ran essays inspired by front pages from the 1900s. 1/2 — Steve Padilla (@StevePadilla2) January 11, 2021

Steve Padilla @StevePadilla2 With sorrow I must share that my mother, Dora Padilla, has died from COVID-19. Blessedly, the end was peaceful. Allow me to share a story I wrote about her career as a school board member. When 2000 arrived, the @latimes ran essays inspired by front pages from the 1900s. My task was to write about the election of Edward Roybal to Congress in 1962. The image is now gone, but I refer to that front page. This assignment gave me a good excuse to write about my favorite Mexican American elected official. Love you, Mom. 2/2