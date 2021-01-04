Dorah Sithole Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dorah Sithole has Died .

Dorah Sithole has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

So shocked to hear of the untimely death of dear @Dorah Sithole. I interviewed her on my @KayaFMTalk show recently on the launch of her latest cookbook. Such a loss. Condolences to her family. pic.twitter.com/WeyWNbtyay — Jenny Crwys Williams (@jcwLIFE) January 4, 2021

Jenny Crwys Williams @jcwLIFE So shocked to hear of the untimely death of dear @Dorah Sithole. I interviewed her on my @KayaFMTalk show recently on the launch of her latest cookbook. Such a loss. Condolences to her family.