Dorah Sithole Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dorah Sithole has Died .
Dorah Sithole has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
So shocked to hear of the untimely death of dear @Dorah Sithole. I interviewed her on my @KayaFMTalk show recently on the launch of her latest cookbook. Such a loss. Condolences to her family. pic.twitter.com/WeyWNbtyay
— Jenny Crwys Williams (@jcwLIFE) January 4, 2021
Jenny Crwys Williams @jcwLIFE So shocked to hear of the untimely death of dear @Dorah Sithole. I interviewed her on my @KayaFMTalk show recently on the launch of her latest cookbook. Such a loss. Condolences to her family.
