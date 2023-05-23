“Dorchester middle school shooting” today : Daytime shooting near Dorchester middle school claims man’s life – United States KNews.MEDIA

Man Fatally Shot in Broad Daylight Close to Dorchester Middle School – US KNews.MEDIA today 2023.

A man was shot and killed in broad daylight near a middle school in Dorchester, Boston. Police are asking the public for help in gathering information about the shooting. The victim was found inside a vehicle near the Lilla Frederick Pilot Middle School. This is the fourth shooting near a school in Dorchester in the last year and a half.

