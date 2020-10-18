Doreen Montalvo Death – Dead – Obituary : Television And Broadway Actress Known For ‘Mrs. Doubtfire,’ ‘On Your Feet’ Dies at 56, Cause of Death Unknown.

Doreen Montalvo has died, according to a statement posted online on October 18 . 2020.

Doreen Montalvo, an actress who appeared on Broadway in In the Heights, died on Saturday after a sudden ailment, her manager Steve Maihack confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. She was 56. He offered the following statement, “Doreen didn’t just light up the stage, she brightened the light in all of those around her.

Doreen Montalvo was born in 1964 in Bronx, New York City, New York, USA. She was an actress, known for Jack, Jules, Esther & Me (2013), In the Heights (2021) and Law & Order (1990). She was married to Michael Mann.

Seril James wrote Doreen Montalvo Mann was one of the first people I met when I left NYC and moved to LA. We both signed up for a week long class that introduced NY actors to the west coast side of the entertainment business. I had the privilege of being swept up in her warm smile, intoxicating energy and loving self. Long after the class, we stayed in touch and she made sure to set up drinks and brunches for the GOLD Group no matter what coast and with busy schedules. You are deeply missed beautiful Doreen. Doreen Montalvo Mann was one of the first people I met when I left NYC and moved to LA. We both signed up for a week… Posted by Seril James on Sunday, October 18, 2020