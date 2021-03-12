Doreen Phelps Death – Obituary : RT @Mission_BC: It is with great sadness that we share the news that Freeman Doreen Phelps has passed away. Doreen was a long-…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @Mission_BC: It is with great sadness that we share the news that Freeman Doreen Phelps has passed away.

Doreen was a long-time Mission resident and volunteer that gave back to our community.

Flags at municipal facitilites will be lowered to half-mast in honor of Freeman Doreen Phelps.



