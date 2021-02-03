Dori Wilson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Chicago iconic publicist Dori Wilson has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 2. 2021
Chicago iconic publicist Dori Wilson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Sophisticate’s Black Hair Styles And Care Guide 3h · Rest In Peace Chicago iconic publicist Dori Wilson who passed at age 77. Always a star on her own and one of the first Black models to open the door for others. Our hearts are broken. God’s speed
Tributes
Dori Wilson
Thanks so much to everyone who has reached out to offer their condolences to the friends and family of Dori.
Releasing the following on behalf of Dori Wilson Public Relations – many thanks to Patrick Sheahan for putting this into words:
Dori Wilson was an authentic trailblazer, pioneer, and entrepreneur. Dori’s public relations firm was widely respected nationwide and served a broad cross-section of iconic businesses and community-minded organizations. She raised the bar among those serving public good.
As a business owner, she brought boundless energy, wicked humor, friendship and a deep knowledge of her craft as exemplified by her many awards and recognitions. She was a vocal advocate of Chicago. Our City has lost a real legend and civic champion.
Sandra Hayes Jefferson
My heartfelt condolences to Dori’s family.
Dayle D Ann Edgeworth
My deepest condolences to sell who loved her!
Cynthia Frank
My thoughts and prayers are with her friends and family.
My deepest condolences.
Sandy Kagan-Angell
Having just found out zI am so sad that we lost another Chicagoan who cared about our city and worked tirelessly to promote it. She will be missed.
Cheryl Larsen
Thank you my dear Patrick. I loved when she would come to visit us at Sara Lee. She will be so missed.
Susy Steele
She will be missed by so many, a great Lady. Loved by more…Fly with the Angels….
Marsha Watt
May she Rest In Peace. My condolences to her family and friends.
Kaye Covey
Beautiful. Rest in peace. Praying for the family
Erica Young-Williams
My condolences to the family
Christopher Farley
Condolences 2 her family, friends, & colleagues. May she rip now
