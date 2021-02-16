Doris Bunte Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Doris Bunte, the first Black woman elected to be a state representative in MA has Died .

Doris Bunte, the first Black woman elected to be a state representative in MA has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Doris Bunte, the first Black woman elected to be a state representative in MA and a founder of the Women's Caucus. Please take a moment to read about her incredible life, her passion, and her activism. https://t.co/7mlvowd2o3

Tributes

Senate President Karen E. Spilka

I am saddened to hear of the passing of Representative Doris Bunte yesterday. Doris was a changemaker and an iconic community leader who oversaw the desegregation of Boston’s public housing. Her work as Massachusetts’ first African-American woman legislator inspires us.

Earlier this month, my colleagues and I in the Massachusetts Senate honored the outstanding legacies of Representative Bunte and other trailblazing women of color in my HERstory project.

Read more here:

