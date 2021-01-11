Doris Hale Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Doris Hale, wife of late UM head coach Bruce Hale has Died .
Doris Hale, wife of late UM head coach Bruce Hale has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Our condolences to the Hale family on the recent passing of Doris Hale, wife of late UM head coach Bruce Hale. pic.twitter.com/akvG96hFSs
— Canes Hoops (@CanesHoops) January 11, 2021
Canes Hoops @CanesHoops Our condolences to the Hale family on the recent passing of Doris Hale, wife of late UM head coach Bruce Hale.
