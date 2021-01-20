Doris Hobday Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : UK’s oldest identical twins, Doris Hobday 96, from #Tipton has died after loosing her battle against #coronavirus.
Doris Hobday has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.
https://twitter.com/ITVCentral/status/1351805567506010112
ITV News Central @ITVCentral One of the UK’s oldest identical twins, Doris Hobday 96, from #Tipton has died after loosing her battle against #coronavirus. Her family are urging people to take the pandemic seriously after Doris was weeks away from getting her vaccine.
