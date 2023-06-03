“Dorito Chicken Casserole Recipe”: Recipe for Chicken Casserole with Doritos

Dorito Chicken Casserole Recipe – A Delicious and Easy Meal Option

If you are tired of the same old chicken recipes, then this Dorito Chicken Casserole Recipe is something that you should definitely try. It’s a delicious and easy meal option that is perfect for busy weeknights or lazy weekends. This recipe is filled with chicken, cream cheese, tomatoes, Mexican cheese, and more! The perfect combination of flavors that will leave you and your family craving for more.

Ingredients

2 cups cooked and shredded chicken

1 cup sour cream

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 can rotel tomatoes

1/2 cup diced onion

1/2 cup diced green pepper

2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend

1 bag of Nacho Cheese Doritos

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350°F. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooked and shredded chicken, sour cream, cream of chicken soup, rotel tomatoes, diced onion, diced green pepper, and 1 cup of shredded Mexican cheese blend. Mix well until all ingredients are well combined. Crush half of the bag of Nacho Cheese Doritos and spread them evenly on the bottom of a 9×13 inch baking dish. Pour the chicken mixture over the crushed Doritos, and spread it evenly. Crush the remaining half of the bag of Nacho Cheese Doritos and sprinkle them over the top of the chicken mixture. Sprinkle the remaining 1 cup of shredded Mexican cheese blend over the top of the crushed Doritos. Bake the casserole for 25-30 minutes or until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Serve hot and enjoy!

Nutrition Information

This Dorito Chicken Casserole Recipe is a great source of protein, vitamins, and minerals. It contains 430 calories per serving, 27g of fat, 22g of protein, 23g of carbohydrates, and 2g of fiber. It’s a perfect meal option for those who are looking for a tasty and filling dish that is also nutritious.

Variations

If you want to add some more flavors to this recipe, you can try some variations. Here are a few examples:

Add some jalapenos to the chicken mixture to make it spicy.

Use different flavors of Doritos, like Cool Ranch or Spicy Nacho, to change the taste.

Top the casserole with some diced avocado, cilantro, or salsa to make it more colorful and flavorful.

Substitute the sour cream with Greek yogurt or cream cheese to make it healthier.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this Dorito Chicken Casserole Recipe is a delicious and easy meal option that is perfect for any occasion. It’s a great way to use up leftover chicken and make a tasty casserole that your whole family will love. With its combination of chicken, cream cheese, tomatoes, Mexican cheese, and Doritos, this recipe has all the flavors that you need to satisfy your taste buds. So why not give it a try and see for yourself how delicious it is?

Dorito Chicken Casserole Dorito Chicken Casserole with Rotel Easy Dorito Chicken Casserole Cheesy Dorito Chicken Casserole Mexican Dorito Chicken Casserole

News Source : msn.com

Source Link :Dorito Chicken Casserole Recipe/