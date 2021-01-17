Dorothy Cole Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dorothy “Dot” Cole has Died .

Dorothy “Dot” Cole has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 17. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Recognized as the oldest living Marine, Dorothy “Dot” Cole has died at 107.https://t.co/OsYLwZajqy pic.twitter.com/QfKXhwCUD8 — WSB Radio (@wsbradio) January 17, 2021

