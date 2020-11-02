Dorothy Lee Death -Dead : Former NASA engineer has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

November 2, 2020
Dorothy Lee Death -Dead : Former NASA engineer has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Former NASA engineer Dorothy Lee has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

“Sue Nelson on Twitter: “Heard via the brilliant @SpaceHipsters1 FB page that former NASA engineer Dorothy (Dottie) Lee has died. After a degree in maths, she joined @NASA and helped design the heat shield for the Apollo Command Module. Learn more about this amazing woman here”

