Dorothy Lee Death -Dead : Former NASA engineer has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Former NASA engineer Dorothy Lee has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.
“Sue Nelson on Twitter: “Heard via the brilliant @SpaceHipsters1 FB page that former NASA engineer Dorothy (Dottie) Lee has died. After a degree in maths, she joined @NASA and helped design the heat shield for the Apollo Command Module. Learn more about this amazing woman here”
Heard via the brilliant @SpaceHipsters1 FB page that former NASA engineer Dorothy (Dottie) Lee has died. After a degree in maths, she joined @NASA and helped design the heat shield for the Apollo Command Module. Learn more about this amazing woman here https://t.co/CJ1uNzf9Iu pic.twitter.com/RTTtlhvHEI
— Sue Nelson (@ScienceNelson) November 2, 2020
Tributes
