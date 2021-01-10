Dorothy Ramsden Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 99 yr old Dorothy Ramsden has Died .
99 yr old Dorothy Ramsden has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Sad to share 99 yr old Dorothy Ramsden died of #covid19. I interviewed her daughter Cindy several times as she fought for her mom. Her obit reads "She died in the hospital cruelly, without any family by her side. Sorry ma, we tried our best to save you."https://t.co/IZ9zqN0KfR
— Cynthia Mulligan (@CityCynthia) January 10, 2021
Cynthia Mulligan @CityCynthia Sad to share 99 yr old Dorothy Ramsden died of #covid19. I interviewed her daughter Cindy several times as she fought for her mom. Her obit reads “She died in the hospital cruelly, without any family by her side. Sorry ma, we tried our best to save you.”
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.