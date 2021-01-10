Dorothy Ramsden Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 99 yr old Dorothy Ramsden has Died .

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Sad to share 99 yr old Dorothy Ramsden died of #covid19. I interviewed her daughter Cindy several times as she fought for her mom. Her obit reads "She died in the hospital cruelly, without any family by her side. Sorry ma, we tried our best to save you."https://t.co/IZ9zqN0KfR — Cynthia Mulligan (@CityCynthia) January 10, 2021

