Dorothy Ramsden Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 99 yr old Dorothy Ramsden has Died .

99 yr old Dorothy Ramsden has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Cynthia Mulligan @CityCynthia Sad to share 99 yr old Dorothy Ramsden died of #covid19. I interviewed her daughter Cindy several times as she fought for her mom. Her obit reads “She died in the hospital cruelly, without any family by her side. Sorry ma, we tried our best to save you.”

