Dorothy Richter Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Austin activist Dorothy Richter has Died .
Austin activist Dorothy Richter has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
IN 2020, WE LOST: Austin activist Dorothy Richter, 'Mayor of Hyde Park,' dies at age 98https://t.co/dA34LOKR2I
— Michael Barnes (@outandabout) January 10, 2021
