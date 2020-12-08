Dorothy Walker Death -Dead – Obituary : Dorothy Walker has Died .
Dorothy Walker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Our condolences to the family of Dorothy Walker. @NWMOSTATE alumni may remember her from her time teaching in the P.E. dept. Prior to Title IX, Walker coached the women's basketball and volleyball teams. You can read more on her many accomplishments, here: https://t.co/OYDCPju8qx pic.twitter.com/g2z08lBPzc
— NWMO State Archives (@NWArchives) December 8, 2020
NWMO State Archives @NWArchives Our condolences to the family of Dorothy Walker. @NWMOSTATE alumni may remember her from her time teaching in the P.E. dept. Prior to Title IX, Walker coached the women’s basketball and volleyball teams. You can read more on her many accomplishments, here:
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.