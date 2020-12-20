Dorothy Williams Death -Dead – Obituary : Dorothy “Dot” Williams has Died .

MUAVI @MomsUnitedChi Today we learned that Ms Dorothy “Dot” Williams, a long-termer, a mom, a mentor, has died in IDOC custody of Covid-19. Ms Dorothy was incarcerated in Logan, where 375 prisoners & 155 staff have tested positive so far.

MUAVI @MomsUnitedChi · 40m Replying to @MomsUnitedChi If you search Ms Dorothy on the IDOC “inmate search”, you’ll find she has already been removed, as if she didn’t exist there. But hundreds whose lives she made better will remember. Ms Dorothy had filed for a medical clemency, afterward was hospitalized twice.

MUAVI @MomsUnitedChi · 32m While Ms Dorothy Williams waited to be granted a medical clemency by @GovPritzker , having served decades, mentoring many who are now free, she died a brutal death.