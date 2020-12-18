Dorthy Gill Barnes Death -Dead – Obituary : Dorthy Gill Barnes has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
0 Comment

Dorthy Gill Barnes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

Museum of Arts and Design @MADmuseum We are saddened by the recent passing of Dorthy Gill Barnes. Known for her innovative basket work and wood sculptures, whether it be bark, branches, or roots, she was always “respectful of her materials.” _____ Ailanthus and Palm Fiber, 1982. https://bit.ly/2LeQiYB

