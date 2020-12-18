Dorthy Gill Barnes Death -Dead – Obituary : Dorthy Gill Barnes has Died .
Dorthy Gill Barnes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
We are saddened by the recent passing of Dorthy Gill Barnes. Known for her innovative basket work and wood sculptures, whether it be bark, branches, or roots, she was always "respectful of her materials."
_____
Ailanthus and Palm Fiber, 1982.https://t.co/E5Snccaj8R pic.twitter.com/2vpBjcr1dQ
— Museum of Arts and Design (@MADmuseum) December 18, 2020
