Dot Sutherland Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dot Sutherland has Died .
Dot Sutherland has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
ATM are sad to hear of the untimely passing of Dot Sutherland. She had served on ATM General Council and Exec and wrote for MT and was a valued colleague in ATM. Our thoughts are with her family and friends
— Teachers of Maths (@ATMMathematics) January 26, 2021
Teachers of Maths @ATMMathematics ATM are sad to hear of the untimely passing of Dot Sutherland. She had served on ATM General Council and Exec and wrote for MT and was a valued colleague in ATM. Our thoughts are with her family and friends
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.