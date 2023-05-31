“Double Flavour Dessert Recipe”: Double Flavor Dessert in 10 Minutes | Quick and Easy Recipe | दस मिनट में तैयार होने वाला डबल फ्लेवर डेजर्ट

10 Minutes Dessert Recipe | Easiest Double Flavour Dessert | एक में डबल का धमाका

Introduction

Are you craving something sweet but don’t have a lot of time to spare? This 10-minute double flavour dessert recipe is the perfect solution! Not only is it quick and easy to make, but it’s also sure to satisfy your sweet tooth with its delicious combination of two different flavours.

Ingredients

1 cup of heavy cream

1/4 cup of sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1/2 cup of chocolate chips

1/2 cup of butterscotch chips

Instructions

In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together the heavy cream, sugar, and vanilla extract until stiff peaks form. Divide the whipped cream mixture into two separate bowls. Melt the chocolate chips in the microwave or on the stovetop until smooth. Add the melted chocolate to one of the bowls of whipped cream and fold together until well combined. Melt the butterscotch chips in the microwave or on the stovetop until smooth. Add the melted butterscotch to the other bowl of whipped cream and fold together until well combined. Using a spoon or piping bag, alternate layering the chocolate whipped cream and butterscotch whipped cream in small dessert cups or glasses. Garnish with additional chocolate chips or butterscotch chips, if desired. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 10 minutes before serving.

Conclusion

This 10-minute double flavour dessert is not only quick and easy to make, but it’s also a delicious way to satisfy your sweet tooth. With its combination of chocolate and butterscotch flavours, it’s sure to be a hit with anyone who loves dessert. Whether you’re serving it to guests or just enjoying it on your own, this dessert is sure to become a new favourite!

