Double-homicide in Pembroke, Ont. leaves two dead and one critically injured according to OPP

Pembroke double-homicide : Double-homicide in Pembroke, Ont. leaves two dead and one critically injured: OPP

The Ottawa Valley has been shaken by two violent incidents that resulted in three deaths and one person hospitalized. The first incident occurred on Friday in Renfrew, Ontario, where a fatal shooting took place. The second incident occurred just over 48 hours later in nearby Pembroke, Ontario, where two people were found critically injured. One person died in the hospital, and another body was found nearby. According to officials, residents should not be afraid as the events were unusual, and both mayors reassured residents that their communities are safe. Both incidents happened in buildings owned by the Renfrew County Housing Corporation (RCHC). The RCHC released a statement saying that they are deeply saddened and are providing support to those affected by the violence. The county is waiting for more information before conducting an internal review. The police in Pembroke and Renfrew are communicating with each other, but they cannot speculate on any potential connections. The violent long weekend has left residents with questions, but officials are focusing on supporting those affected by what happened.

Read Full story : Violent long weekend leaves some Ottawa Valley residents concerned about safety /

News Source : CBC

Ottawa Valley safety concerns Violent weekend incidents Increased crime rates Community safety measures Public safety awareness