Double homicide in Pembroke, Ontario leaves two dead, no suspects identified

Autopsies are being conducted on the two individuals who were killed in a double homicide in Pembroke, Ontario on Monday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. The incident has shocked the community, with one victim dying in hospital and the other found dead on Dunlop Street. While the police have not released any personal information for the safety of the surviving victim, witnesses reported hearing what sounded like gunshots early on Monday morning. Police have not commented on how the victims were killed, but have said they believe the victims were targeted. There has been no word on any suspects in the Pembroke homicide. The Renfrew homicide, which claimed the life of a 41-year-old man, is not currently being linked to the Pembroke incident.

