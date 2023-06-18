“Double Homicide in R K Puram: Two Women Fatally Shot in Monetary Dispute” today.

According to police, two women were reportedly shot and killed by attackers in the early hours of Sunday morning in the R K Puram area of southwest Delhi. The victims were identified as Pinky, aged 30, and Jyoti, aged 29. The police received a call from the victims’ brother reporting the shooting at around 4:40 am in Ambedkar Basti. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest), Manoj C, said that initial investigations suggested the attackers were targeting the victims’ brother due to a monetary dispute. The police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code and are currently investigating to apprehend the suspects. The story has been published from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff, except for the headline.

