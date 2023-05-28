Double homicide in Stoney Creek: Landlord kills tenants, barricades self; suspect fires shots at police

Hamilton double homicide suspect : Double homicide in Hamilton, Ontario; landlord suspected of killing tenants

Hamilton police are currently investigating a double homicide that occurred in the Stoney Creek neighborhood on Saturday evening. According to reports, a landlord allegedly shot and killed two of his tenants before barricading himself inside their home for several hours. Throughout the night, negotiators attempted to peacefully resolve the situation while the suspect fired shots at police, including at an armored vehicle. It is unclear at this time whether the suspect has been taken into custody or if he has been killed. The Special Investigations Unit has been contacted and their Homicide Unit is actively seeking information from witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police. The Canadian Press originally reported this incident on May 28, 2023.

News Source : The Canadian Press

