Double homicide investigation in Kelowna, third person dies: RCMP

Swan Drive double homicide victim

Mounties have announced that a third person discovered inside a Kelowna home during a double homicide investigation earlier this month has died. The Kelowna RCMP stated in a news release on Friday that two other individuals were found dead inside a residence on Swan Drive just before 9 p.m. on June 8. The RCMP confirmed that they are investigating a double homicide after officers discovered two bodies in the residence that evening, and that a third person found in the home was taken to hospital that night but has since died from their injuries. The investigation is ongoing in collaboration with the BC Coroners Service, which is also conducting a parallel investigation into the deaths. The RCMP stated that they believe there are no outstanding suspects and that this is an isolated incident, with no ongoing risk to the public. The family has requested privacy, and the Kelowna RCMP will not be providing further comment at this time.

