“Double Homicide Investigation in Pulaski County: LaMarion Gilliam and Sucram O’Donald Identified as Victims”

The identities of the victims in a double homicide investigation in Pulaski County have been released by Arkansas State Police. The bodies found near Scott, identified as LaMarion Gilliam and Sucram O’Donald, were 19 and 16 years old respectively. The cause of death has not yet been released as the victims were taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for further investigation. The investigation is still ongoing and no information has been released regarding possible suspects.

