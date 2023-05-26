“Double Homicide Investigation in Pulaski County: Victims Identified as LaMarion Gilliam and Sucram O’Donald”

LaMarion Gilliam and Sucram O’Donald – victims in Pulaski County double homicide investigation : “Victims Identified in Pulaski County Double Homicide: LaMarion Gilliam and Sucram O’Donald”

The identities of the victims in a double homicide case in Pulaski County have been released by the Arkansas State Police. The victims, 19-year-old LaMarion Gilliam and 16-year-old Sucram O’Donald, were found dead off the road near Scott. The cause of their death has not been disclosed yet as the bodies have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for investigation. The state investigators have not given any information about the suspects. The investigation is still ongoing.

Read Full story : Arkansas State Police identify two bodies found on side of the road in Pulaski County /

News Source : Ryan Turbeville

Arkansas State Police Pulaski County Identify two bodies Side of the road SEO optimization