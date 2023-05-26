Double Homicide Near Scott: LeMarion Gilliam and Sucram O’Donald Identified as Victims in Obituary

LeMarion Gilliam and Sucram O’Donald Obituary: Victims Named in Double Homicide Near Scott

Tragic Incident

The small community of Scott, Louisiana, is mourning the loss of two of its own after a double homicide occurred on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. The victims have been identified as LeMarion Gilliam and Sucram O’Donald, both of whom were found dead in a home on the 100 block of Rue Royale.

Victims’ Background

LeMarion Gilliam was a 24-year-old resident of Scott who was known for his infectious smile and kind heart. He was a graduate of Acadiana High School where he played football and was loved by his teammates and coaches. After graduation, he pursued a career in welding and was known for his exceptional skills. He was a beloved son, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Sucram O’Donald was a 27-year-old resident of Lafayette who had recently moved to Scott. He was a talented musician who played the drums in a local band. He was known for his love of music and his kind and gentle spirit. He was also a beloved son, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Investigation Ongoing

The investigation into the double homicide is ongoing, and authorities have not yet released any information about a motive or suspect(s). The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about the case to come forward and speak with investigators.

Community Reaction

The news of the double homicide has shocked the small community of Scott, and many are expressing their condolences to the families of the victims. A vigil was held in their memory on August 20, 2021, where friends and family gathered to honor their lives and mourn their loss.

Final Thoughts

The loss of LeMarion Gilliam and Sucram O’Donald is a tragedy that has left the community of Scott reeling. Their families and friends are left to pick up the pieces and try to find a way to move forward. As the investigation continues, we can only hope that justice will be served for these two young men who were taken from us far too soon.

