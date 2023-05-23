double homicide Pembroke today : Double homicide in Pembroke under OPP investigation

Pembroke double homicide under investigation by OPP today 2023.

The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a double homicide that took place in Pembroke early Monday morning. Three people were found injured, two of whom were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of them was later pronounced dead, while the other remained in hospital. A third person was located dead not far from the initial scene. The victims were believed to have been targeted, and the police have asked the public to report any suspicious activity in the area.

