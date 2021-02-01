Double K Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Double K, one half of the Los Angeles hip-hop duo People Under the Stairs has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020
Double K, one half of the Los Angeles hip-hop duo People Under the Stairs has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Double K, one half of the Los Angeles hip-hop duo People Under the Stairs, has died at the age of 43: https://t.co/8a2e91nPoV pic.twitter.com/ezoIbxvKf0
Consequence of Sound @consequence Double K, one half of the Los Angeles hip-hop duo People Under the Stairs, has died at the age of 43: http://cos.lv/PLiY30ruX1e
Jurassic 5
Rip Double K I’m so sorry I never Got A Chance to tell you How much I Loved Your Group and y’all Was One of my Favorites… I hate that We never Did a Song together ….The Lesson Here is Take Advantage of the time you Have Smh Wow Rest Easy My Bro My condolences to your Family Ameen We Lost A Real LA Legend .
Matius Barnes
Was just listening to an album of theirs… Easily one of my favourite if not my fav hip hop album of all time. This is sad news
Mar Arion Rodriguez
So lame one of my favorite groups…this hurts badly I listen to them daily every dam day..
Francisco Mena
A real legend!!! PUTS Was so underrated….. Rest In Peace!!!!
Frankie Nichols
Damn man they were a fkn good group, a sad loss indeed! I think selfish destruction was the first one I heard then searched on their earlier stuff, really enjoyed their albums, very consistently good albums. RIP Double K x
Casi Wilson Maynard
No way! Got to see PUTS live a few years and it was hands down one of the best shows ever! Was so hoping they were going to be touring again soon! .
Peter Duddington
Ah man that one hurts. And yeah the world would have benefited from a collaboration. Such is life. Carry on the legacy of positive creative hip hop in his stead
Derek Busse
This sucks.. was just listening to acid raindrops last night… Rest in peace double k
Karl Piette
In top 3 for longevity and consistency, with a great live show to boot…all the love to his family and friends
Sheldon Reynolds
Much love from South Africa. We used to listen to them back when we were like 15 with Jedi Mind, Canibal Ox, O.G.C, Brooklyn Academy ect ect … I miss those days big time !!!RIP big man .
Ken Romero
I caught there concert at Cervantes Hiphop Denver. That was a fun show. R.I.P.
Vincent Guevara
Love for anyone who had passed prior and the loss of connecting with them, personably, spiritually, or musically. I wish you had the chance to ale music when it worked for both.
