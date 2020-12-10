Double Murder on 3 Highland Street Middleboro MA : Suspect 21-year-old Ryan True Arrested

By | December 10, 2020
Double Murder on 3 Highland Street Middleboro MA : Suspect 21-year-old Ryan True Arrested.

21-year-old Ryan True charged with murder after man and woman found dead in Middleborough home, police say.

Middleborough Police are investigating a double murder. A man and woman found dead at their home this morning. 21y/o Ryan True has been arrested for 2 cts of murder. Police say he is related to the victims but not yet detailing the relationship.

