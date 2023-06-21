Double Shooting Claims Life of a Woman today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Despite the election results tonight, the high level of violence on our local streets continues. According to the KCPD blue sheet, we have already reached 88 homicides this year compared to 71 at this time last year, a 14% increase. This is even worse considering we are ahead of the pace from last year, which was the deadliest in Kansas City history with 84 homicides at this point. In tonight’s news, there was a double shooting at 18th and Indiana, where an adult male and female were both shot. The male victim is expected to survive, but the female victim died from her injuries. There is currently no information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting, and detectives are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives directly or the TIPS hotline, which offers a reward for anonymous tips. We are also working with Partners for Peace to monitor risks for retaliation and provide support to affected residents.

