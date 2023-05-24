Double shooting in Detroit today : Double Shooting on Griggs Street in Detroit Claims Life of 16-Year-Old

Double shooting on Griggs Street in Detroit claims life of 16-year-old today 2023.
A 16-year-old was killed in a double shooting on Griggs Street near Eight Mile and Wyoming in Detroit. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, with a 29-year-old man also being taken to hospital with non-fatal injuries. Police are investigating but have not confirmed where or when the shooting took place. Some neighbours believe the shots were fired from a car parked on Griggs, with the victim getting out of the vehicle before collapsing on the sidewalk. No suspects are in custody.
Read Full story :16-year-old killed in double shooting on Griggs Street in Detroit/
News Source : Charlie Langton
