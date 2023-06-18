Double shooting in Kansas City leaves one dead and one injured. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday night at 67th and Richmond Ave. A man was found with gunshot wounds and was declared dead on the scene. A woman with gunshot wounds arrived at a Kansas City fire station and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No one has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police or the TIPS Hotline. A reward of $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in the case.
News Source : KMBC
Source Link :Man killed, woman wounded in double shooting in Kansas City/