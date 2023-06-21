Double Shooting in Park Duvalle Leaves One Dead and Another Seriously Injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A double shooting in the Park Duvalle neighborhood of Louisville is currently under investigation by the police. According to LMPD Major Arnold Rivera, authorities responded to a shooting report around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1500 block of Cypress Street. Upon arrival, they discovered one man who had been fatally shot and another who was seriously injured. No arrests have been made, and anyone with information is urged to contact LMPD’s anonymous tip line or the online crime tip portal. The story concludes after the livestream, and all rights are reserved by WAVE.

Park Duvalle shooting Louisville homicide Gun violence in Kentucky Fatal shooting in Louisville Crime in Park Duvalle neighborhood

News Source : https://www.wave3.com

Source Link :Man killed, another seriously injured in Park Duvalle double shooting/