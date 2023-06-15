Double Shooting in Prince George’s County Claims Life of 16-Year-Old today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Prince George’s County Police Department received a call about a shooting in the 7900 block of Riggs Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered that 16-year-old Kevin Ruiz Campos from Silver Spring had been shot in the parking lot of an apartment building and had died at the scene. Another man had also been shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The police have not yet released any information about the suspect(s) and are investigating the motive behind the shooting. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case. Anyone with information can contact detectives at 301-516-2512 or call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or visit www.pgcrimesolvers.com and refer to case number 23-0035048.

News Source : Alanea Cremen

Source Link :16-year-old killed in double shooting in Prince George’s County/