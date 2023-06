Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Wednesday, a double shooting in Prince George’s County resulted in the death of a 16-year-old named Kevin Ruiz Campos, while another person suffered injuries.

Prince George’s County shooting Teenage gun violence Homicide in Maryland Youth crime in the United States Community safety and crime prevention

News Source : news

Source Link :16-year-old killed, man injured in Prince George’s County double shooting/