Double shooting in Prince George’s County leaves one dead and one injured, a 16-year-old victim. today.

Kevin Ruiz Campos, a 16-year-old, lost his life while another individual sustained injuries in a double shooting incident that occurred in Prince George’s County on Wednesday, as per the police report.
News Source : FOX 5 DC
Source Link :16-year-old killed, man injured in Prince George's County double shooting/