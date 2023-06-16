Double shooting in Prince George’s County leaves one dead and one injured, a 16-year-old victim. today.

Posted on June 16, 2023

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kevin Ruiz Campos, a 16-year-old, lost his life while another individual sustained injuries in a double shooting incident that occurred in Prince George’s County on Wednesday, as per the police report.

News Source : FOX 5 DC
Source Link :16-year-old killed, man injured in Prince George's County double shooting/

