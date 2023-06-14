Double Shooting in San Leandro Claims Life of 16-Year-Old Boy today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Tuesday night, a shooting occurred in San Leandro that resulted in the death of one teenager and injury of another. San Leandro Police responded to the incident on Washington Avenue in front of the St. Moritz apartment complex at approximately 9:10 p.m. The 16-year-old and 17-year-old victims were given medical attention, but the 16-year-old male victim died from his injuries. The 17-year-old victim is in stable condition. The San Leandro Police Department is investigating the motive for the shooting and searching for at least one suspect. Witnesses are urged to contact the San Leandro Police Department at 510-577-2740, option 8. The investigation caused Washington Avenue to be closed from Bradrick Drive to Floresta Boulevard. Thank you for reading CBS NEWS. Please create a free account or log in for additional features.

