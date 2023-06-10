Double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia leads to fatal headshot of a man today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Late on Friday night, a double shooting occurred in Southwest Philadelphia, resulting in two individuals being hit by gunfire. Tragically, one of the victims was fatally shot in the head on the 5700 block of Elmwood Avenue and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Another victim arrived at the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, but their age, gender, and current condition are currently unknown. Despite ongoing investigations, no arrests have been made, and authorities are searching for a male suspect.

News Source : FOX 29 Philadelphia

Source Link :Man killed with gunshot to the head in Southwest Philadelphia double shooting/