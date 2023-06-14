Double shooting in St. Charles apartment leaves one dead, Fithawi Gebremedhin, and one injured

Fithawi Gebremedhin – victim name : One dead, one injured in St. Charles apartment shooting; suspect in custody

New details have been released regarding the double shooting at an apartment complex in St. Charles, Missouri on Monday. The incident occurred at approximately 11 p.m. at an apartment on Clock Tower Square. The victims, a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman who were siblings, were found inside the apartment. The man was shot multiple times in the torso and did not survive, while the woman suffered a gunshot wound to her right leg but is expected to recover. According to the surviving victim, she saw a man with a gun when she arrived at the building, and ran to her unit when he began firing. Her brother held the door shut as the gunman continued to shoot. The shooter fled the scene, and a 21-year-old person of interest was taken into custody early Tuesday morning in University City. The investigation remains ongoing.

