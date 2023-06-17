Double Shooting in York Leaves One Dead and a Woman Hospitalized today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Aurora Shooting Leaves One Dead and One Injured

The York Regional Police are currently investigating a double shooting that occurred in Aurora, resulting in the death of a man and the hospitalization of a woman with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred on Monday at approximately 12:17 p.m. at a residence on Stubbs Lane, located northwest of Wellington St. and Leslie St.

Upon arrival, police found a man with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was also found with injuries and was transported to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have yet to release any suspect information.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

News Source : Kevin Connor

Source Link :Man dead, woman hospitalized in York double shooting/