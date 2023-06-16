Double Shooting Near I-10 and Broadway Rd Leaves One Dead and Another Injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting occurred near I-10 and Broadway Road on Thursday night, resulting in the death of a woman and hospitalization of a man. The man’s current condition remains unknown, and witnesses have only been able to provide a vague description of the suspect. As the investigation continues, Broadway Road has been closed from 48th Street to 52nd Street, along with the access road north of Broadway to the I-10. No additional details have been released at this time.

News Source : ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix (KNXV)

Source Link :One person dead, another injured after double shooting near I-10 and Broadway Rd/