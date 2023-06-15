Double Tragedy: Alanta Bezanson and Nicholas Laffin of New Glasgow Perish in Car Crash

Tragic Car Accident Claims the Lives of Alanta Bezanson and Nicholas Laffin of New Glasgow

Alanta Bezanson and Nicholas Laffin, both residents of New Glasgow, lost their lives in a devastating car accident. The accident occurred unexpectedly, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

The incident took place on a busy road, and it is believed that the car lost control, resulting in the fatal crash. Emergency services were immediately called to the scene, but unfortunately, Alanta and Nicholas could not be saved.

The loss of these two young individuals has left a deep void in the hearts of their loved ones and the community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families during this difficult time.

Let us take a moment to honor the memory of Alanta Bezanson and Nicholas Laffin and to remember the importance of cherishing every moment with our loved ones.

