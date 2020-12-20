Doug Anthony Death -Dead – Obituary : Former Nationals leader, Australia’s longest-serving deputy PM Doug Anthony has Died .
Former Nationals leader, Australia’s longest-serving deputy PM Doug Anthony has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Former Nationals leader, Australia’s longest-serving deputy PM Doug Anthony has died. https://t.co/iJam8bjeo0
— news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) December 20, 2020
news.com.au @newscomauHQ Former Nationals leader, Australia’s longest-serving deputy PM Doug Anthony has died.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.