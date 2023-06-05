“Doug Burgum 2024”: A Teaser for a 2024 Run: Uncovering the Identity of Doug Burgum, Governor of North Dakota

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum Teases 2024 Presidential Run

Even as former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dominate the conversation around the 2024 Republican presidential primary, other prominent names in the GOP are beginning to jump in to make their case. Former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are expected to enter the race this week. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, a former governor, and fellow South Carolinian Sen. Tim Scott are already in.

But one Republican teasing a presidential run might not be as familiar to some voters: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Who is Doug Burgum?

Doug Burgum is a two-term governor of North Dakota and a former tech executive with Microsoft. He is expected to announce his candidacy for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election on Wednesday in Fargo, N.D. According to a Morning Consult poll from last year, 66% of North Dakotans approved of Burgum, while 23% disapproved.

After a childhood of shoe shining and working at his grandfather’s grain elevator, Burgum received an MBA from Stanford University in 1980 and returned to North Dakota, where he says he mortgaged farmland to fund a software company that would eventually employ thousands and sell to Microsoft for over a billion dollars. After the sale in 2001, Burgum stayed on with Microsoft as a senior vice president overseeing software development for small and midsize businesses until 2007. In the years after, until running for governor in 2016, he served on the boards of tech companies and invested in North Dakota real estate.

Burgum’s Record and Stances

Burgum has pointed to his record of slashing regulations, balancing the state budget, and passing tax cuts, while also pitching the expansion of domestic oil and gas production and shrinking the federal government to “return power to the states.”

In May, Burgum signed a near-total ban on abortion, allowing abortions in very few circumstances, including when the mother is at risk of dying. Otherwise, the only exceptions are in cases of rape and incest, but only within the first six weeks, when many women do not yet know they are pregnant. Last week, he joined Republican governors across the country in announcing his plan to send state National Guard troops to Texas’ southern border, responding to a call from Texas Gov. Greg Abott to help “defend our national sovereignty and territorial integrity” from migrants attempting to enter the country.

However, Burgum has lamented Republicans’ focus on culture war and said the Republican-controlled state legislature was too focused on issues like banning books from children’s libraries and restricting transgender minors’ access to health care and ability to participate in school sports, bills he ultimately signed into law anyway. In the video previewing his announcement, Burgum said, “Anger, yelling, infighting. That’s not going to cut it anymore. Let’s get things done. In North Dakota, we listen with respect and we talk things out. That’s how we can get America back on track. It’ll work.”

Challenges Ahead for Burgum

Despite his personal wealth and big money connections, Burgum may face challenges in the Republican primary. In the handful of polls that have asked about him, including one from CNN late last month, at most 1% of Republican primary voters said he was their first choice. According to polling aggregator FivethirtyEight, Trump leads with a polling average of 53.9% to DeSantis’ 21.1%. No other contender is registering higher than 5.5% on average. Considering his personal wealth and big money connections, he may not need to rely on small dollar donations to fund his campaign, but he will need at least 40,000 unique donors — and log at least 1% in multiple key polls — to meet the Republican National Committee’s threshold for the first primary debate in August.

Whether Burgum’s theory of the case will work in a Republican presidential primary remains to be seen. The race’s leading contenders, Trump and DeSantis, have waded heavily into culture wars and grievances, using aggressive rhetoric against each other, political enemies and the press. As the field continues to grow, it will be interesting to see if Burgum can gain traction and emerge as a serious contender.

Doug Burgum bio Doug Burgum political career Doug Burgum 2024 presidential run Doug Burgum North Dakota governor Doug Burgum Republican party affiliation

News Source : Joseph Konig

Source Link :Who is Doug Burgum, the N.D. governor teasing a 2024 run?/