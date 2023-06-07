“Doug Burgum”: “Doug Burgum: 5 Key Facts to Familiarize Yourself With”

5 Things to Know About Doug Burgum, the North Dakota Governor Entering the 2024 Presidential Race

Doug Burgum, the two-term Republican governor of North Dakota, announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday. Despite being a sitting governor and having deep pockets, Burgum faces the challenge of being relatively unknown to the 99.8 percent of Americans who don’t live in North Dakota. Here are five things to know about Burgum.

His Election as Governor was a Major Upset

When Burgum began running for governor in January 2016, he was relatively unknown in North Dakota. A poll conducted the next month found him running 49 percentage points behind the state attorney general Wayne Stenehjem, who was the chosen candidate of the North Dakota Republican Party, the departing governor Jack Dalrymple, and Senator John Hoeven. However, Burgum ended up beating Stenehjem in the Republican primary by more than 20 points. Burgum’s anti-establishment campaign message and support from Democrats who crossed over to vote in the Republican primary, as state law allows, helped him win the election. He also benefited from millions of dollars of his own money, which allowed him to significantly outspend Stenehjem despite only slightly surpassing him in fund-raising.

He is a Wealthy Software Entrepreneur

Burgum was raised in Arthur, N.D., and went on to earn a master’s degree in business administration from Stanford. He then returned to North Dakota and bought a stake in a fledgling financial software company by mortgaging $250,000 of farmland that he had inherited. Over the ensuing years, the company, Great Plains Software, became a major supplier of accounting and record-keeping software for small and midsize businesses and grew to employ more than 2,000 people. Burgum took the company public in 1997, and in 2001, Microsoft bought it for about $1.1 billion. Since then, Burgum has founded two more businesses: Kilbourne Group, a real estate development firm, and Arthur Ventures, a venture capital firm that invests in software companies.

He Supports Fossil Fuels and Carbon Capture

In 2021, shortly after beginning his second term as governor, Burgum announced an unusual goal for a Republican: to get North Dakota to carbon neutrality by 2030. However, he rejected transitioning to renewable energy and argued that, by using new technology to capture carbon emissions, North Dakota could become carbon neutral while continuing to rely in large part on fossil fuels. Burgum has taken a number of steps to promote carbon capture, including signing a bill in 2019 that created a tax incentive for a particular form of it. More recently, local leaders and landowners have been fighting over a proposed pipeline that would funnel carbon from other states into underground storage in North Dakota.

He Has Signed Eight Anti-Transgender Laws This Year

North Dakota legislators have passed, and Burgum has signed into law, at least eight bills targeting transgender or gender-nonconforming people in recent months. Burgum signed a ban on transition care for minors, as more than a dozen other states have done this year. He also signed laws defining sex as being determined by “sex organs, chromosomes and endogenous hormone profiles at birth,” defining “male” and “female,” and prohibiting most sex changes on transgender people’s birth certificates. Additionally, he signed measures restricting transgender people’s use of bathrooms and showers in state facilities, allowing public school personnel to misgender students and requiring schools to inform parents of students’ “transgender status,” and restricting transgender girls’ and women’s participation in sports.