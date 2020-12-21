Doug Crane Death -Dead – Obituary : Doug Crane, Master Animator and Cartoonist has Died .
Doug Crane, Master Animator and Cartoonist. has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.
Doug Crane, Master Animator and Cartoonist has died, at 85 – Animation Scoop https://t.co/DZmapGML8D
— Toon Hall of Fame (@ToonHallofFame) December 21, 2020
Tweet See new Tweets Conversation Toon Hall of Fame @ToonHallofFame Doug Crane, Master Animator and Cartoonist has died, at 85 – Animation Scoop
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.