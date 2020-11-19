Doug Fung Death -Dead : @HamberSec science teacher, Doug Fung has Died – Cause of Death is Covid.

By | November 19, 2020
0 Comment

Doug Fung Death -Dead : @HamberSec science teacher, Doug Fung has Died – Cause of Death is Covid.

HamberSec science teacher, Doug Fung has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.

“Dianne Turner on Twitter: “COVID-19 death of an amazing @HamberSec science teacher, Doug Fung, is so very sad and tragic. Condolences to Bronwyn, Derek and Jillian. Doug was one of the best and kindest educators ever – loved by students & staff. ”

Tributes 

