Doug Harvey Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Longtime major league umpire Doug Harvey has Died .

By | January 13, 2021
0 Comment

Doug Harvey Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Longtime major league umpire Doug Harvey has Died .

Longtime major league umpire Doug Harvey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Tigers History @TigersHistory #OTD in 2018 Longtime major league umpire Doug Harvey dies at age 87. Made the call at home plate when Willie Horton threw out Lou Brock in the 1968 World Series. He was also behind the plate for Game 1 of the 1984 World Series http://sabr.org/bioproj/person/cec4adf4

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.