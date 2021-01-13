Doug Harvey Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Longtime major league umpire Doug Harvey has Died .

Longtime major league umpire Doug Harvey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

#OTD in 2018 Longtime major league umpire Doug Harvey dies at age 87. Made the call at home plate when Willie Horton threw out Lou Brock in the 1968 World Series. He was also behind the plate for Game 1 of the 1984 World Series https://t.co/4QSp7jnb4h pic.twitter.com/hUqs4ebXXC — Tigers History (@TigersHistory) January 13, 2021

Tigers History @TigersHistory #OTD in 2018 Longtime major league umpire Doug Harvey dies at age 87. Made the call at home plate when Willie Horton threw out Lou Brock in the 1968 World Series. He was also behind the plate for Game 1 of the 1984 World Series http://sabr.org/bioproj/person/cec4adf4